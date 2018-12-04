Token Foundry is a global platform for everyone to safely buy vetted tokens
Featured Tokens
Aikon
API Rights Protocol & Decentralized API Marketplace
Foam
The consensus-driven map of the world
Weeve
A data marketplace empowering the Economy of Things
Token Foundry is the safe and fair way to buy tokens
Equal Access
Everyone has equal access to register for each token sale and purchase tokens
Fair Pricing
All tokens are sold at the same price; no pre-sales, no discounts, and no bonuses
Token Vetting
All tokens go through a comprehensive vetting process and team background checks
What our community is saying
Matt Liston
@malloc8
looks like utility tokens are a thing again thanks @coincenter @TheBKP_Official @tokenfoundry and all of the crypto entrepreneurs who kept doing cryptoeconomics through the winter
04/12/18
Patrick Muller
@paddymuller
@fat_protocol @tokenfoundry @Virtuepoker It’s really great. This is what the space needs to address the token distribution imbalance caused by the pre/pre/pre sale phenomenon catered towards whales. Registration process feedback: Send confirmation email after completion and update UI. CC @tokenfoundry
04/20/18
Fat Protocol
@fat_protocol
@tokenfoundry just went through your process to access @Virtuepoker ICO. You are nailing it. Compliance is built in.
04/20/18
Mihailo Bjelic
@MihailoBjelic
Great post by @tokenfoundry. We're not wandering around thinking what to do with blockchain anymore, we have more of a clear path now (two paths, actually 🙂). Utility tokens and security tokens will reshape the economy of the world.