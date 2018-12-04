Logo
Token Foundry is a global platform for everyone to safely buy vetted tokens

Featured Tokens

Aikon

API Rights Protocol & Decentralized API Marketplace

Foam

The consensus-driven map of the world

Weeve

A data marketplace empowering the Economy of Things

Token Foundry is the safe and fair way to buy tokens

Everyone has equal access to register for each token sale and purchase tokens

All tokens are sold at the same price; no pre-sales, no discounts, and no bonuses

All tokens go through a comprehensive vetting process and team background checks

What our community is saying

Matt Liston
@malloc8
looks like utility tokens are a thing again thanks @coincenter @TheBKP_Official @tokenfoundry and all of the crypto entrepreneurs who kept doing cryptoeconomics through the winter

04/12/18

Patrick Muller
@paddymuller
@fat_protocol @tokenfoundry @Virtuepoker It’s really great. This is what the space needs to address the token distribution imbalance caused by the pre/pre/pre sale phenomenon catered towards whales. Registration process feedback: Send confirmation email after completion and update UI. CC @tokenfoundry

04/20/18

Fat Protocol
@fat_protocol
@tokenfoundry just went through your process to access @Virtuepoker ICO. You are nailing it. Compliance is built in.

04/20/18

Mihailo Bjelic
@MihailoBjelic
Great post by @tokenfoundry. We're not wandering around thinking what to do with blockchain anymore, we have more of a clear path now (two paths, actually 🙂). Utility tokens and security tokens will reshape the economy of the world.

04/13/18

Our Partners

Learn more about tokens

Why Tokens Need Customer Development

Understanding Token Ecosystems

